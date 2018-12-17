Singled Out: Casii Stephan's Letters Casii Stephan tells us about her new single "Letters." Here is the story: In the midst of trying to move on from a crush that wasn't going anywhere and my friend/roommate/percussionist getting ghosted from another not-so-great online dating experience, "Letters" was born. There's a visceral empty feeling to the disappointment that comes with not connecting with another human being that way that you had hoped or envisioned. I wanted to write that out into words and melodies and "Letters" was born in about an hour or so on the porch of the condo with a sunset. I played it for my band and they always like to add something weird to whatever song I write. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. This time it worked. The whole instrumental part at the end was added because of them and I love it. Because sometimes you just need some stomps, vocalizations and fun guitar solo to really let it all go. Ha! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

