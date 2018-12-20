News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




John Mellencamp Scores Biggest Chart Hit In A Decade

12-20-2018
John Mellencamp

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp's latest studio album, "Other People's Stuff", has delivered the Indiana rocker his highest US chart position in a decade. Culled from seminal albums, compilations, unearthed sessions and documentaries, the project presents a collection of previously-released tracks Mellencamp recorded between 1993 and 2018.

According to Billboard, Mellencamp's 24th studio set debuts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 44,000 units sold - nearly all from traditional album sales - while marking his first appearance in the Top 10 since 2008's "Life, Death, Love And Freedom" also reached the No. 7 position.

The project's first-week results were bolstered by sales generated from a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with the singer's upcoming US tour; dubbed "The John Mellencamp Show", the series will begin in South Bend, IN on February 7. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


