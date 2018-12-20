John Mellencamp Scores Biggest Chart Hit In A Decade

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp's latest studio album, "Other People's Stuff", has delivered the Indiana rocker his highest US chart position in a decade. Culled from seminal albums, compilations, unearthed sessions and documentaries, the project presents a collection of previously-released tracks Mellencamp recorded between 1993 and 2018.

According to Billboard, Mellencamp's 24th studio set debuts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 44,000 units sold - nearly all from traditional album sales - while marking his first appearance in the Top 10 since 2008's "Life, Death, Love And Freedom" also reached the No. 7 position.

The project's first-week results were bolstered by sales generated from a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with the singer's upcoming US tour; dubbed "The John Mellencamp Show", the series will begin in South Bend, IN on February 7. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

John Mellencamp To Marry Actress Meg Ryan

John Mellencamp Releases 'Eyes On The Prize' Video

John Mellencamp Adds Dates To U.S. Tour

John Mellencamp Returning With New Album and Tour

John Mellencamp To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Neil Young and John Mellencamp Lead Farm Aid 2018 Lineup

John Mellencamp Adds New Leg To Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour

Jake Owen Revisits John Mellencamp Classic With New Track

John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead Songwriters Hall of Fame

More John Mellencamp News

Share this article



