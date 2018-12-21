Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm was a top 18 story of January 2018: Founding Foreigner members Mick Jones and Lou Gramm and joined Billy Joel to perform a pair of their classic hits during his January 11 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and video from the event is streaming online.

The pair teamed up with Joel and his band during the latest in his long-running monthly residency gig at the famed venue for Foreigner's 1982 smash, "Urgent", before the New York singer/songwriter handed the piano over to Jones while Gramm led the group through their 1977 hit, "Cold As Ice."

The third single from Foreigner's self-titled debut, "Cold As Ice" was the band's second US Top 10 hit - following "Feels Like The First Time" - while "Urgent" was the lead track from the group's fourth consecutive multi-platinum effort, "4".

The Foreigner-Joel connection dates back many years, with Jones co-producing the piano man's 1989 album, "Storm Front", before he inducted the pair into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2013 - an event that marked their first appearance together in almost a decade.

Gramm and other members of the original Foreigner lineup reunited with the current band during their 40th anniversary tour in 2017 - including the run's US finale in Mount Pleasant, MI in October that was filmed for a forthcoming 2018 TV special, DVD and album release. Check out the Billy Joel jams here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





