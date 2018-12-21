News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

12-21-2018
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm was a top 18 story of January 2018: Founding Foreigner members Mick Jones and Lou Gramm and joined Billy Joel to perform a pair of their classic hits during his January 11 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and video from the event is streaming online.

The pair teamed up with Joel and his band during the latest in his long-running monthly residency gig at the famed venue for Foreigner's 1982 smash, "Urgent", before the New York singer/songwriter handed the piano over to Jones while Gramm led the group through their 1977 hit, "Cold As Ice."

The third single from Foreigner's self-titled debut, "Cold As Ice" was the band's second US Top 10 hit - following "Feels Like The First Time" - while "Urgent" was the lead track from the group's fourth consecutive multi-platinum effort, "4".

The Foreigner-Joel connection dates back many years, with Jones co-producing the piano man's 1989 album, "Storm Front", before he inducted the pair into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2013 - an event that marked their first appearance together in almost a decade.

Gramm and other members of the original Foreigner lineup reunited with the current band during their 40th anniversary tour in 2017 - including the run's US finale in Mount Pleasant, MI in October that was filmed for a forthcoming 2018 TV special, DVD and album release. Check out the Billy Joel jams here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne

Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members

Foreigner And Whitesnake Kick Off North American Summer Tour

Foreigner Top Charts With New Orchestra Album

Foreigner Release Live Orchestra Video For 'Urgent'

Foreigner Preview Tracks For Orchestra Release

Foreigner Release 'Say You Will' Live Orchestra Video

More Foreigner News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'- The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade- Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Short Film- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf 2018 In Review

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland 2018 In Review

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion 2018 In Review

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose 2018 In Review

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple 2018 In Review

Ringo Star And Barry Gibb Honored With Knighthood 2018 In Review

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis 2018 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.