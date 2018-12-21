Ringo Star And Barry Gibb Honored With Knighthood 2018 In Review

was a top 18 story of January 2018: (Gibson) Ringo Starr was officially been honored with a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in the 2018 edition of the U.K. monarch's annual New Year's Honours list. The Bee Gees' Barry Gibb also has been chosen to be elevated to a knight by the Queen.

Starr, born Richard Starkey, is being honored for "services to music." He is the second Beatles member to become a knight, as Paul McCartney was knighted in 1997.

"It's great!" Starr said in a statement via BBC News. "It's an honor and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love." Read more here.





