Ghost Release 'Faith' Music Video

(hennemusic) Ghost are celebrating the completion of the first leg of their world tour in support of "Prequelle" with the release of a new video for the track "Faith."

Directed by Bill Yukich, the clip presents footage of the Swedish rockers at various stops on a fall run across North America on "A Pale Tour Named Death."

The 8-week theater series - which opened in Grand Prairie, TX on October 25 - hit almost 40 cities on the continent and included the group's first headlining US arena shows at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA and the trek's closing night at New York's Barclays Center on December 15.

"We wish to inform you that the spirit of A Pale Tour Named Death will live on forever, even if the rituals have come to an end," says Ghost. "Thank you for your undying support. Rituals continue in Europe in February and Australia in March. Until then!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Singled Out: Season Of Ghosts' A Place To Call Home

Ghost's Prequelle Named Best Metal Album Of 2018

Ghost Rock The Grammy Nominations

Ghost Found Success By Being Old School Says Tobias Forge

Ghost Mastermind Teases 2019 Release

Opeth Release Live 'Ghost Of Perdition' Video

Ghost Play Special Show In Honor Of Fallen Fan

Ghost Release 'Dance Macabre' Video

Architects Release 'Holy Ghost' Documentary

More Ghost News

Share this article



