News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ghost Release 'Faith' Music Video

12-23-2018
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost are celebrating the completion of the first leg of their world tour in support of "Prequelle" with the release of a new video for the track "Faith."

Directed by Bill Yukich, the clip presents footage of the Swedish rockers at various stops on a fall run across North America on "A Pale Tour Named Death."

The 8-week theater series - which opened in Grand Prairie, TX on October 25 - hit almost 40 cities on the continent and included the group's first headlining US arena shows at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA and the trek's closing night at New York's Barclays Center on December 15.

"We wish to inform you that the spirit of A Pale Tour Named Death will live on forever, even if the rituals have come to an end," says Ghost. "Thank you for your undying support. Rituals continue in Europe in February and Australia in March. Until then!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ghost Release 'Faith' Music Video

Singled Out: Season Of Ghosts' A Place To Call Home

Ghost's Prequelle Named Best Metal Album Of 2018

Ghost Rock The Grammy Nominations

Ghost Found Success By Being Old School Says Tobias Forge

Ghost Mastermind Teases 2019 Release

Opeth Release Live 'Ghost Of Perdition' Video

Ghost Play Special Show In Honor Of Fallen Fan

Ghost Release 'Dance Macabre' Video

Architects Release 'Holy Ghost' Documentary

More Ghost News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation

Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy

Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic

Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit With Rarities

Sammy Hagar Shares Big Plans For 2019

Ghost Release 'Faith' Music Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 'Corporal Clegg' Performance Video

Five Finger Death Punch Share Behind The Scenes Video

Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'Underground Railroad'

Ignite Release 'Nothing Can Stop Me' Video

Pig Destroyer Announce Special Release

Singled Out: Thundercloud Kid's Well After Quiet Hours

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.