Pig Destroyer Announce Special Release
12-23-2018
Pig Destroyer have announced that they will be releasing a new song entitled "The Cavalry" as part of Decibel Magazine's flexi disc series. The song will be the 100th flexi in the exclusive series.
According to the announcement, the flexi release will be Deluxe Decibel subscribers who purchase before February 1st. Lead guitarist Scott Hull had this to say, "The music for 'The Cavalry' was written as an explicit tribute to Jesse Pintado during the month of August 2018, specifically after listening to Harmony Corruption and World Downfall on repeat. We are proud to give this track to our hermanos over at Decibel and finally contribute to the Flexi Series as the 100th entry."
