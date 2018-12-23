Sammy Hagar Shares Big Plans For 2019

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar is looking ahead to what's in store for 2019 while sharing his highlights of his experiences this past year in a newly-issued video update.

The Red Rocker and supergroup The Circle will open the new year with a January 18 performance at the Desert Classic Concert Series at the PGA West & La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, CA as part of the 60th annual Desert Classic PGA tournament.

The band will release their debut studio album, "Space Between", early in 2019 - and play it in its entirety on the road, with more details on the record and a companion tour to come.

In the spring, the singer will return for a fourth season of "Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip", the AXS TV series that sees him interview and often perform with some of the most popular and influential musicians in rock.

Ahead of Hagar's annual October birthday bash shows in Mexico, The Circle will headline the second annual "High Tide Beach Party & Car Show" on the shores of Huntington Beach, CA, following its inaugural event this fall. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





