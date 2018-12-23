News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Thundercloud Kid's Well After Quiet Hours

12-23-2018
Thundercloud Kid

Thundercloud Kid's Sean Caputi tells us about "Well After Quiet Hours" a companion song to the band's graphic novel The Charmingly Odd and Oddly Charming Tales of the Thundercloud Kid. Here is the story:

I wrote the lyrics for "Quiet Hours" while I was traveling through the National Parks of Utah and Arizona so I think that the landscapes out there played a role in shaping the song; I'd never seen nights or mornings quite like those. The area reminded me of one of the settings in the universe of our books, The Charmingly Odd and Oddly Charming Tales of the Thundercloud Kid, so I knew that the poem could fit into the project. As soon as I got home, I wrote the music on my guitar in a few hours in my bedroom, as is standard procedure. It's a pretty simple little series of chord progressions, but something about it sounded like open space and desert winds to me. In the process, I toyed with the key a little bit to strike the right mood, and to make sure that it would fit right into the wheelhouse of our vocalist, Dallas Greene. We added the outro after the rest of the song was already written because we wanted the music to build into a kind of restrained crescendo as opposed to just repeating the chorus for a third time.

We recorded the song at GCR Audio in Buffalo, which is owned by Robbie Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls, so we actually used a lot of their equipment on the final version. Recording the drums was a funny scene since the beat stays the same throughout the entire song and wasn't exactly the toughest assignment for our drummer, Frank Zanti. He looked pretty bored. After we had the basic track recorded, Jimmy Douglass heard it through the grapevine and wanted to work on it too, so he did the mixing and mastering in his studio for us. The electronic sounds that you can hear peppered in the background were Jimmy's idea and he also spliced the vocals at the end of the song to create kind of a cut-up, sampled sound to Dallas' voice. The guy's a master, there's no denying that. At the last minute, we had some pressure from our team to change the name of the song from "Laying in the Dirt," which was the working title, because technically, that wasn't grammatically correct. I argued that there was a specific reason for that grammatical error, but lost out to the powers that be. I guess "Well After Quiet Hours" works too, though.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the novel right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Thundercloud Kid's Well After Quiet Hours

More Thundercloud Kid News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation

Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy

Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic

Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit With Rarities

Sammy Hagar Shares Big Plans For 2019

Ghost Release 'Faith' Music Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 'Corporal Clegg' Performance Video

Five Finger Death Punch Share Behind The Scenes Video

Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'Underground Railroad'

Ignite Release 'Nothing Can Stop Me' Video

Pig Destroyer Announce Special Release

Singled Out: Thundercloud Kid's Well After Quiet Hours

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.