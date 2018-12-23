News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'Underground Railroad'

12-23-2018
Steve Hackett

Former Genesis star Steve Hackett is streaming his brand new single "Underground Railroad." The track features guest appearances from Durga and Lorelei McBroom.

The song comes from Hackett's forthcoming studio album "At The Edge Of Light", which is set to hit stores on January 25th in various formats (digital CD, 2LP/CD, and Mediabook CD/DVD.)

Steve had this to say about the song, "I was inspired to write Underground Railroad in Wilmington, Delaware, discovering about that amazing network that helped slaves escape in pre-Civil War America, spearheaded by brave people like Harriet Tubman.

"Durga and Lorelei McBroom sound amazing, expressing that heartfelt pain. As well as electric guitar, I play Dobro acoustic and also harmonica, transporting us back to those times." Watch the video here.


