News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada 2018 In Review

12-24-2018
Black Veil Brides

Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada was a top 18 story of February 2018: Black Veil Brides were forced to cancel their appearance at the Vancouver, British Columbia stop of their Resurrection Tour with Asking Alexandria and Crown The Empire on Sunday night, after being denied entry into Canada.

The band explained ahead of the show, "This morning we arrived at the Canadian border in order to gain access to a country that we have not only played countless shows in but also recorded an album and spent a great deal of time in over the years. Instead, several members of our tour were denied entry, berated and treated with utter contempt by the agents on duty.

"We have been touring internationally for a decade and have never experienced such a lack of civility at any border crossing or passport control in any country we have ever visited.

"We have a fantastic relationship with our Canadian fans and it's with a very heavy heart that we must share that tonight's show in Vancouver will be cancelled. Asking Alexandria will continue on and still perform tonight as scheduled. We encourage everyone to still go to the show and have a great time.

"Refunds can be obtained at the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding and we promise to return again as soon as possible."


Related Stories


Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada 2018 In Review

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Black Veil Brides Denied Entry Into Canada

Black Veil Brides Release 'Wake Up' Video

Black Veil Brides Stream New Song 'The Last One'

Black Veil Brides Announce New Album 'VALE' Share First Single

Marty Friedman Recruits Black Veil Brides' Jinxx For New Song

Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack To Host Alternative Press Music Awards

Andy Biersack Speaks Out About On-Flight Altercation With Wife 2016 In Review

More Black Veil Brides News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band 2018 In Review

KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour 2018 In Review

Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name 2018 In Review

Rush's Alex Lifeson Records Epic Track With Fu Manchu 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album 2018 In Review

D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters 2018 In Review

Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again 2018 In Review

Bob Seger Releases Video For Glenn Frey Tribute Song 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.