News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease 2018 In Review

12-24-2018
Judas Priest

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease was a top 18 story of February 2018: Sad news has surfaced from the Judas Priest camp. The legendary metal band has revealed that guitarist Glenn Tipton has Parkinson's disease and it is now leaving him unable to perform some of the songs in the band's catalog.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. It develops gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. But while a tremor may be the most well-known sign of Parkinson's disease, the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement."

The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post, "Ten years ago Glenn was diagnosed to have the onset of the early stages of Parkinson's - from then until recently Glenn has lived his life as the great heavy metal guitar player he has always been, maintaining by his own definition a standard of quality and performance that is incredibly important.

"Right now Glenn is able to play and perform some of the Priest songs that are less challenging but due to the nature of Parkinson's progression he wants to let you all know that he won't be be touring as such. True to the metal spirit of 'the show must go on' Glenn has requested Andy Sneap to fly the flag on stage for him".

Tipton wrote fans, "I want everyone to know that it's vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band - it's simply that my role has changed.
"I don't rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest! So at some point in the not too distant future I'm really looking forward to seeing all of our wonderful metal maniacs once again"

Rob, Richie, Ian and Scott added, "We have been privileged to witness Glenn's determination and steadfast commitment over the years, showing his passion and self belief through the writing, recording and performing sessions with Priest - he is a true metal hero!

"We are not surprised by Glenn's insistence that we complete the Firepower tour and thank Andy for joining us to make Glenn's wishes become real - As Glenn has said we also can't wait to have him with us at any time any place on the road..... We love you Glenn!"


Related Stories


Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland 2018 In Review

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing Guitar Sells For Almost $200K

Tool, Judas Priest Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Judas Priest Announce North American Tour

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All

Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

More Judas Priest News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band 2018 In Review

KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour 2018 In Review

Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name 2018 In Review

Rush's Alex Lifeson Records Epic Track With Fu Manchu 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album 2018 In Review

D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters 2018 In Review

Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again 2018 In Review

Bob Seger Releases Video For Glenn Frey Tribute Song 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.