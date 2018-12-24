KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley 2018 In Review

KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley was a top 18 story of February 2018: (Gibson) The idea of Kiss forging on without him is within the realm of possibility, says Paul Stanley. Speaking with Billboard, the Kiss co-founder said the thought of no longer being involved with the band "certainly comes to mind" these days.

"I'm not sure about the idea of Kiss coming to an end," he said. "We've built something that's so iconic, and I think it transcends any of the members so I can certainly see me not being there, seriously. There was a time where people said it had to be the four of us (Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss) and those people are already 50 percent wrong. So I'm betting (another absence) could be overcome, too."

Kiss has a handful of festival and headlining dates scheduled this summer in Spain and Portugal this summer. With regard to music, however, Stanley has been more focused of late on his 13-member R&B group, Soul Station. Read more here.





Related Stories

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

KISS Announce KISSWORLD Is Coming Next Month

KISS Farewell Tour Is Not A Gimmick Says Guitarist

Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'

KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour

More KISS News

Share this article



