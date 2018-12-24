News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song 2018 In Review

12-24-2018
Metallica

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song was a top 18 story of February 2018: (Gibson) It's no secret that Kirk Hammett is a long-time Michael Schenker fan. In fact, his admiration for the former Scorpions and UFO guitar legend even led him to develop a deep love for Gibson Flying Vs, eventually leading to the launch of the Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett Flying V.

In the past, Hammett has gone on record to name Schenker as one of the greatest influences on his guitar playing, recalling that when he first heard UFO's Force It at the age of 15, he "set out to learn as many Schenker solos as possible while trying to write heavy riffs just like UFO."

The Metallica guitarist recently got to collaborate with his hero on a new song from the upcoming Michael Schenker album Resurrection with his new band Michael Schenker Fest. Stream the track here.

Talking about Hammett's solo on 'Heart and Soul,' Schenker said, "Kirk was a fan, he became a friend and he plays in the biggest band in the world. And so I said, 'Kirk, you wanna [guest on Resurrection]?' And he was more than happy." Read more here.


