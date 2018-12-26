News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon 2018 In Review

12-26-2018
AC/DC

(hennemusic) was a top 18 story of March 2018: Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson joined Fleetwood Mac icon Mick Fleetwood to perform the 1940s rhythm and blues standard, "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66", at the drummer's Fleetwood's On Front St. restaurant and bar in Maui, Hawaii on March 4, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.

The guest appearance marked a rare return to the stage for Johnson, who left AC/DC in the middle of their "Rock Or Bust" world tour in 2016 after being advised by doctors to stop performing in arenas and stadium-sized venues immediately or risk total hearing loss.

"On stage it was getting harder and harder to hear the guitars, even hear the keys, and I was basically going on muscle memory," the singer recently revealed. "And I'm not the kind of guy who likes to cheat. The way I look at it, I had a great run."

While Axl Rose stepped in to help AC/DC complete the trek, Johnson began working with the inventor of in-ear monitors, Asius Technologies founder Stephen Ambrose, to find a technical solution that would allow him to return to live performances one day.

Johnson made his post-AC/DC live debut when he joined Robert Plant during a guest spot at a May 2017 Paul Rodgers show in Oxford, UK, and followed that up last summer when he performed his former band's 1980 classic, "Back In Black", with Muse at the Reading Festival. Watch the Fleetwood and Johnson jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon 2018 In Review

