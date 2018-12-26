Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm was a top 18 story of March 2018: (Gibson) Foreigner's Mick Jones is enjoying life back in the spotlight. With a 40th Anniversary tour packing in fans, the band has seen current singer Kelly Hansen and ex-frontman Lou Gramm share vocal duties as the band runs through its impressive catalog of hits.

"It's really nice and great," guitarist and founder Mick Jones has told Ultimate Classic Rock. "It sort of completes the circle almost. It's a great feeling and the fans love it. We love it. It's amazing - Kelly and Lou Gramm hit it off like a house on fire. They love it. I was holding my breath for a minute there, because in other conditions, it could be a touchy subject. But it hasn't been at all - it's been the opposite."

And Jones also says he'd like to work again with Gramm again in the studio, to complete tracks he started years ago. "There's about 10 or 12 [tracks], which I've been listening to," he says. "I don't quite know when we're going to have a chance to do that, but it wouldn't be before the fall. I'm aware that they're there, but I think we have to concentrate on one thing at a time. You know, otherwise the projects... it's not good to be thinking of three or four different things at once."





Related Stories

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne

Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members

Foreigner And Whitesnake Kick Off North American Summer Tour

Foreigner Top Charts With New Orchestra Album

Foreigner Release Live Orchestra Video For 'Urgent'

Foreigner Preview Tracks For Orchestra Release

More Foreigner News

Share this article



