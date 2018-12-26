Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move 2018 In Review

Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move was a top 18 story of March 2018: KISS sparked speculation that they may be planning to launch another farewell tour after it was reported in the media that they had filed a request to trademark the term "End of the Road."

It turns out that the band is just looking ahead and the move was not tied to any immediate plans to embark on a retirement tour, cofounder and frontman Paul Stanley explained in a recent interview. [later in the year they announced their latest farewell tour]

Stanley was asked about the move by Michael Cavacini and responded, "It's not the first trademark that's been filed. "I thought it was a terrific name, and I was surprised nobody had used it before. I wanted to make sure that when we used it, and there will be a time that we do, I imagine - I wanted to be sure that we own it and it's ours.

"When we wanted to go out and do the 'Hottest Show On Earth' tour, Ringling Bros. came to us and said, 'You can't do that.' It set off a light and bell for me. We've always had slogans or sayings that are synonymous with us, and this was another. Everything does end, in one form or another.

"When it's my time, I want to go out in style, and I want to go out guns blazing. So, when I came up with this idea, I thought let's make sure we tie this up."





