Sammy Hagar Inducted Into Bammies Walk Of Fame 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar Inducted Into Bammies Walk Of Fame was a top 18 story of March 2018: Sammy Hagar was inducted into the Bammies Walk Of Fame in San Francisco, CA during a March 23 ceremony, and video from the event is streaming online.

Named after the former Bay Area Music Awards presented by BAM magazine, the honor of a plaque in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium recognizes the accomplishments of members of the local music community.

According to ABC7 News San Francisco, Hagar is the newest member of an esteemed group that includes Carlos Santana, Jerry Garcia, Journey, Jefferson Starship, John Lee Hooker and music promoter Bill Graham.

"Nothing is as gratifying as when your hometown, your home area, honors you," says the Red Rocker. "It's where you want it the most. I mean, I will be down here looking at my plaque, believe me."

Also recognized during the March 23 ceremony was radio DJ Steven Seaweed, who retired last year after 44 years on the air in the Bay Area. Watch video of the event and a local news report here.

