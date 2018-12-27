News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

12-27-2018
Aerosmith

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour was a top 18 story of April 2018: Joe Perry is doing some advance press for his upcoming solo shows to promote his new album "Sweetzerland Manifesto" and revealed in one interview that Aerosmith are making plans for a 50th anniversary tour next year.

The guitarist spoke with Atlantic City Weekly about his show this Friday at the Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and was asked about Aerosmith's plans beyond playing at Jazzfest.

He responded, "I think the way things are going we are going to try and and take it easy. We may do a couple more one offs - maybe some festivals over the next six or eight months.

"In 2019 we will be closing in on our 50th anniversary, so we are planning some dates and a tour to celebrate that. Right now we are pretty much laying low and finishing up some solo things before we start that."


Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

