Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal 2018 In Review

was a top 18 story of April 2018: It is official Richie Sambora will be reuniting with his former Bon Jovi bandmates when they are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this week and he says rehearsals for the performance have been "wonderful".

The guitarists, who left the group in 2013, spoke with Billboard (via UCR) about the upcoming induction and what is like to play with his former bandmates again.

He told them, "It feels great to see everybody. We already rehearsed and it was wonderful, it wasn't awkward. The chemistry came back very quickly; it's matrixed into our muscle memory at this point. If you're on the road performing and touring for 30 years, [the Rock Hall] is just another cycle - and it's a good one, so here we go."

Sambora was also asked about the record breaking fans vote to have them inducted. He responded, "You don't go out and make music for the awards. You make music for the fans -- that's the truth. And this award is all about them, because without them, there would be no Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There would be no music business. Think about it: you put a concert on, and if the fans didn't show up, there ain't no concert."

He added about the long delay to be included in the Rock Hall, "We've been nominated before [in 2011]. I had kind of put it out of mind, because we were looked over by the grand forefathers of the Hall of Fame until this year. But I figured that, you know, one day, I'd get in. Maybe I'd be dead, but I'd still get in. ... I've tried not to get too excited about it for a long time, but I'm starting to get excited about it. I'm glad that I'm actually alive to get in there."





