News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal 2018 In Review

12-27-2018
Bon Jovi

was a top 18 story of April 2018: It is official Richie Sambora will be reuniting with his former Bon Jovi bandmates when they are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this week and he says rehearsals for the performance have been "wonderful".

The guitarists, who left the group in 2013, spoke with Billboard (via UCR) about the upcoming induction and what is like to play with his former bandmates again.

He told them, "It feels great to see everybody. We already rehearsed and it was wonderful, it wasn't awkward. The chemistry came back very quickly; it's matrixed into our muscle memory at this point. If you're on the road performing and touring for 30 years, [the Rock Hall] is just another cycle - and it's a good one, so here we go."

Sambora was also asked about the record breaking fans vote to have them inducted. He responded, "You don't go out and make music for the awards. You make music for the fans -- that's the truth. And this award is all about them, because without them, there would be no Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There would be no music business. Think about it: you put a concert on, and if the fans didn't show up, there ain't no concert."

He added about the long delay to be included in the Rock Hall, "We've been nominated before [in 2011]. I had kind of put it out of mind, because we were looked over by the grand forefathers of the Hall of Fame until this year. But I figured that, you know, one day, I'd get in. Maybe I'd be dead, but I'd still get in. ... I've tried not to get too excited about it for a long time, but I'm starting to get excited about it. I'm glad that I'm actually alive to get in there."


Related Stories


Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal 2018 In Review

Bon Jovi Suffer Record Breaking Chart Drop 2018 In Review

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal

Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

Bon Jovi Suffer Record Breaking Chart Drop

Bon Jovi Release 'When We Were Us' Video

Original Bon Jovi Lineup Reuniting For Rock Hall Induction

Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'

More Bon Jovi News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven' 2018 In Review

Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy 2018 In Review

Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion 2018 In Review

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Release World's First Hologram Album 2018 In Review

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich 2018 In Review

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future 2018 In Review

Joe Lynn Turner Suffered Heart Attack 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return 2018 In Review

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Breaking America with 'Heartbreak' 2018 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.