Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour was a top 18 story of April 2018: Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent gave a very rare interview to Talking Metal's Mark Strigl and also revealed to fans that may be hitting the road again soon.

Vincent who was a member of KISS for two studio albums, "Creatures Of The Night" and their unmasked debut "Lick It Up" and cowrote material for the acclaimed "Revenge", recently spoke with the popular podcast about a number of topics.

Strigl says they discussed "Topics include: Vinnie's upcoming touring plans, Robert Fleischman, Vicki Peterson, Felix Cavaliere, his current guitar playing ability, his upcoming book, his appearance at the Chiller Theatre Expo in NJ (April 27th - 29th), the 2018 Atlanta Kiss Expo, a summer tour of Australia, the rumors about him, his guitar gear, his dislike of drummers, KISS songs with drum machines and much more."

Vinnie also recently took to Facebook to share this exciting news with fans, "I have been talking to promoters about a Vinnie Tour. So these are the plans and let's hope they materialize. If they don't I will be sad... but this is it so far as I know to share with you. The promoters want to do a Vinnie Acoustic Tour in key cities and when that is done, then...

"The Vinnie Vincent Electric Full Shredd Tour - fasten your seatbelts baby! Now I know that will be fun. By the way... getting in shape and been dropping lots of weight. Should be at my old weight in a few months." Listen to the Talking Metal interview here.





