Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again was a top 18 story of May 2018: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl told fans at a recent music festival that almost broke his leg again after he stumbled over a speak on stage, which was captured by a fan on video.

Grohl famously had a throne created so that he could play on stage after breaking his leg previously, and even lent Axl Rose the throne to perform with after a similar mishap.

During the Foo Fighter's Welcome to Rockville performance Grohl was captured on video stumbling on a speaker and told the audience (via Classic Rock), "I almost just broke my f***ing leg over there.

"Here's the way I look at it, when you get that close to breaking your f***ing leg, that means it's a good show." Check out the video here.





Related Stories

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

Foo Fighters To Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

Foo Fighters Announce Summer Tour Dates

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article



