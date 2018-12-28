News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

12-28-2018
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again was a top 18 story of May 2018: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl told fans at a recent music festival that almost broke his leg again after he stumbled over a speak on stage, which was captured by a fan on video.

Grohl famously had a throne created so that he could play on stage after breaking his leg previously, and even lent Axl Rose the throne to perform with after a similar mishap.

During the Foo Fighter's Welcome to Rockville performance Grohl was captured on video stumbling on a speaker and told the audience (via Classic Rock), "I almost just broke my f***ing leg over there.

"Here's the way I look at it, when you get that close to breaking your f***ing leg, that means it's a good show." Check out the video here.


Related Stories


Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

Foo Fighters To Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

Foo Fighters Announce Summer Tour Dates

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour? 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence 2018 In Review

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans 2018 In Review

UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance 2018 In Review

Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album 2018 In Review

Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer 2018 In Review

Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song 2018 In Review

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics' 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years 2018 In Review

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List 2018 In Review

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Vocal Cord Surgery 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.