Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance 2018 In Review

12-28-2018
Steve Perry

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance was a top 18 story of May 2018: Former Journey frontman Steve Perry surprised a finalist on American Idol on May 20th by making an appearance during the first part of the two-night season finale.

The legendary singer made the rare television appearance after one of the three finalist, pop-country singer Gabby Barrett, performed her take on the massive Journey hit "Don't Stop Believing".

Barrett was happily surprised when it was revealed that Perry was in the audience to watch her performance. She declared, "Steve Perry! Oh my gosh, I love you so much! What an honor!"

The one of the judges for the rebooted show, Katy Perry, declared, "I cannot believe that Steve Perry of Journey is watching you sing 'Don't Stop Believin'.' I feel like he should be the one to give the critique."

Perry then offered his opinion. He said, "She was amazing, that's my critique." Host Ryan Seacrest then asked him "What did you think? What did you feel? What did you see, Steve?"

He replied, "It was the most amazing version I've ever heard. I swear. It was beautiful, just beautiful. Thank you so much." and Barrett then told Perry, "It's an honor to sing it in front of you. It truly is." Watch her performance and Steve Perry's appearance here.


