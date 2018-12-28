Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Vocal Cord Surgery 2018 In Review

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery was a top 18 story of May 2018: Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach underwent vocal cord surgery on April 30th. The band revealed that they were forced to cancel some live dates due to the medical issue.

The frontman posted a photo on Instagram on Monday from Mount Sinai Medical center in New York and wrote, "Surgery went well my friends. Time for rest and recovery.

"Big thanks to Dr. Woo and the amazing staff at Mount Sinai Hospital. That was a surreal day, I'm glad it's over and I'm headed home."





