|
Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Vocal Cord Surgery 2018 In Review
12-28-2018
Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery was a top 18 story of May 2018: Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach underwent vocal cord surgery on April 30th. The band revealed that they were forced to cancel some live dates due to the medical issue.
The frontman posted a photo on Instagram on Monday from Mount Sinai Medical center in New York and wrote, "Surgery went well my friends. Time for rest and recovery.
"Big thanks to Dr. Woo and the amazing staff at Mount Sinai Hospital. That was a surreal day, I'm glad it's over and I'm headed home."
Related Stories
Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Vocal Cord Surgery 2018 In Review
Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive Announce Spring Tour
Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Undergoes Surgery
Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons
Killswitch Engage Offers More Details For Howard Jones Reunion Song
Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio
Sins In Vain Release Video For Killswitch Engage Cover
Unearth Recruit Killswitch Engage Star For New Album
Killswitch Engage Making Big Progress On New Album