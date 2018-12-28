News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery 2018 In Review

12-28-2018
Stone Sour

Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery was a top 18 story of May 2018: Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand has opened up about his recovery from alcohol and Xanax addiction and says that life is now like "whole rebirth" for him and he feels like he is back.

He took a break from the group in January to seek help. Hard Drive Radio caught up with him at the Rock and Range festival and he gave them an update on his progress.

He told them (via Metal Hammer, "Everything came to a head when we did ShipRocked. I was prescribed a bunch of stuff and really that's the main thing that I needed to break away from. I didn't really start drinking until the last year and a half, but the problem is when you mix that with prescription drugs.

"It sent me in a downward spiral and into a depression where I didn't even get out of my bunk unless I had to. One day, I was like, 'I feel terrible. I've got to do something.' I just made the decision on our way to Canada, which wasn't easy.

"We were in a connection to get up there and I just decided that I needed to go home and get stuff sorted. I just hit this wall where I just was in a funk and I knew there was more to life than feeling the way that I did.

"I thought, 'I have all these positive things - I shouldn't feel the way that I do.' I went home and worked on that, with the support of the band and family and everything."

He concluded, "I have a great support group, I'm very lucky. But the great thing is, when I came back, honestly, I have that energy of it being 2002 all over. It's like this whole rebirth for me."


