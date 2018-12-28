UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour was a top 18 story of May 2018: UFO frontman Phil Mogg announced that he plans to retire from the band following the group's 50th anniversary tour next year. He has been the only member with the group through their five decade career.

He explained in a statement posted to the band's official website, "This decision has been a long time coming, I've considered stepping down at the end of UFO's previous two tours. I don't want to call this a farewell tour as I hate that word, but next year's gigs will represent my final tap-dancing appearances with the band.

"2019 marks UFO's 50th anniversary, so the timing feels right. There will be a final tour of the UK and we will also play some shows in selected other cities that the band has a strong connection with. But outside of the UK this won't be a long tour. Being out on the road isn't always tremendously luxurious and although the playing is as great as it ever was, the stuff that surrounds it becomes very tiresome. I always told myself that when I reached that stage I would step down, and that's what I'm going to do. This is the right time for me to quit."

He went on to further explain, "I'm a big reader of obituaries, and my finger always goes down to: 'I wonder how old they were...'. The last few years have been tough, losing Lemmy was awful and I was sad that Jimmy Bain passed on a cruise ship. That distressed me quite a lot."





