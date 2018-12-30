Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost 2018 In Review

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost was a top 18 story of June 2018: Bullet For My Valentine drummer Jason Bowld revealed in a recent interview that around the same time he joined the band, he was also approached to becoming one of the nameless ghouls of Ghost.

Bowld replaced founding member Michael "Moose" Thomas in 2016, first as a touring member of the group, before becoming the permanent replacement in 2017. He tells AltPress that around the time that he took the gig, he was offered a spot in Ghost.

"At the end of 2016, I got asked to join another band, which I didn't want to do- a band called Ghost. It just didn't feel right," he said. That promoted frontman Matt Tuck to joke, "Sorry, Jase, I think you dropped that name there!"

Jason found his musical home instead with BFMV. He explained, "Matt called me at the end of 2015. A week turned into a month, a month turned into three months and here I am. It feels like a natural progression. Sh*t happens in bands all the time, and you just have to move on with it. I'm the new drummer and loving it, quite frankly."





