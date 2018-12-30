Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain was a top 18 story of June 2018: Guns N' Roses are streaming a previously-unreleased 1986 recording of "November Rain" ahead of its inclusion in the June 29 release of multiple expanded reissues of their 1987 album debut, "Appetite For Destruction."

The tune is one of two versions of the song - alongside an acoustic take - captured during the band's 1986 sessions at Sound City studios; ""November Rain" would surface years later as the third single from 1991's "Use Your Illusion I", peaking at No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a mainstay at live shows.

The "Appetite For Destruction" reissues will be offered in various packages, including a 4CD/7LP box set, a 4CD/1Blu-ray Super Deluxe Edition, a 2CD Deluxe Edition also available as 2LP set pressed on 180-gram vinyl, and a single CD version featuring the remastered album.

"Appetite For Destruction" launched Guns N' Roses from the Los Angeles club scene to international fame while delivering three US Top 10 singles: "Welcome To The Jungle", "Paradise City" and their first and only US No. 1 hit, "Sweet Child o' Mine." Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





