News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer 2018 In Review

12-30-2018
Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer was a top 18 story of June 2018: Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden are being sued by a little known former singer Dennis Willcock for allegedly stealing the lyrics to some of their classic early songs.

According to The Sun, Willcock - who fronted the band between 1976 and 1978 - claims to have written lyrics to songs that appeared on the band's self-titled 1980 debut, including "Prowler", "Charlotte The Harlot", "Phantom Of The Opera" and "Iron Maiden", as well as the 1981 "Killers" track "Prodigal Son", while musician Terry Wilson-Slesser says he co-wrote lyrics to a 1974 song called "A Rainbow's Gold" that the veteran metal outfit used for "Hallowed Be Thy Name" from 1982's "The Number Of The Beast."

All of the songs are credited to Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris, except for guitarist Dave Murray's "Charlotte The Harlot." Harris and Murray and their publishing company Imagem are named as defendants in the suit, which sees the Willcock and Wilson-Slesser seeking damages in excess of £2 million (approximately $2.64 million).

Willcock claims he never knew his lyrics were used because he never listened to Iron Maiden's albums in the almost 40 years after he exited the lineup. An Iron Maiden spokesperson tells The Sun: "This is outrageous. Absolutely ridiculous." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Celebrate 5th Anniversary Of Trooper Beer 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

Iron Maiden Release Video From Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg

Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts 2018 In Review

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin' 2018 In Review

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost 2018 In Review

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks 2018 In Review

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron 2018 In Review

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band 2018 In Review

Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.