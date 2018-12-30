News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jack White Given Key To The City Of Cincinnati 2018 In Review

12-30-2018
Jack White

Jack White Given Key To The City Of Cincinnati was a top 18 story of June 2018: Jack White was presented with the Key to the City of Cincinnati by mayor John Cranley in June as the rocker visited to headline the third day of the Bunbury Music Festival. We were sent the following details:

The presentation took place at the King Records building and Mayor Cranley recognized White for performing at the festival and for his efforts to honor the King Records legacy.

Joined by King Records legends Otis Williams, Philip Paul, and Bootsy Collins, Mayor Cranley presented Mr. White with a Key to the City highlighting his advocacy for music preservation, and more specifically his support of King Records.

"Jack White has been an unfailing supporter of King Records," said Mayor John Cranley. "Jack has actually covered Little Willie John's song, "I'm Shakin'," which on the original recording our own Philip Paul played the drums, and he recently wore a King Records shirt in a cover story for Q Magazine."

The City of Cincinnati recently acquired the former King Records studio building saving it from demolition, and is working with Evanston neighborhood president Ms. Anzora Adkins and the King Records Nonprofit Steering Committee to stabilize and revitalize the building. The group is made up of leaders of the Cincinnati USA Music Heritage Foundation, King Studios and the Bootsy Collins Foundation. Given the tremendous and truly unique music, business and civil rights history which took place at the building, leaders have declared the location sacred.

Members of the King Nonprofit Steering Committee were on hand to see Mr. White presented with the Key to the City, as well as Cincinnati Public School Board Member Mike Moroski.


