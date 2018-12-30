Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin' 2018 In Review

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin' was a top 18 story of June 2018: Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain says that he is humbled by the longevity of the band's song "Don't Stop Believin'" a track from the group's 1981 album "Escape" which became the most downloaded song of the 20th century, long after its initial release.

Cain co-wrote the song and upon its original release hit No 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went on to sell a million copies on vinyl but it was the dawn the internet age where the song hit the stratosphere becoming the biggest selling digital song from the 20th century.

Jonathan was asked about the longevity of the track during an interview with Q103 in New York and he said, "It's humbling. There's a responsibility to representing our class in a good light. The kids look up to you. You become a role model. Anybody that has a dream, I'm proof that it's possible.

"Anything's possible, if you can dream it, you can do it. You dream about writing a song about that, and because we dreamed, we were blessed with that honor. It's no accident when you reach for the stars, you're about to get something pretty good."





