News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin' 2018 In Review

12-30-2018
Journey

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin' was a top 18 story of June 2018: Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain says that he is humbled by the longevity of the band's song "Don't Stop Believin'" a track from the group's 1981 album "Escape" which became the most downloaded song of the 20th century, long after its initial release.

Cain co-wrote the song and upon its original release hit No 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went on to sell a million copies on vinyl but it was the dawn the internet age where the song hit the stratosphere becoming the biggest selling digital song from the 20th century.

Jonathan was asked about the longevity of the track during an interview with Q103 in New York and he said, "It's humbling. There's a responsibility to representing our class in a good light. The kids look up to you. You become a role model. Anybody that has a dream, I'm proof that it's possible.

"Anything's possible, if you can dream it, you can do it. You dream about writing a song about that, and because we dreamed, we were blessed with that honor. It's no accident when you reach for the stars, you're about to get something pretty good."


Related Stories


Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin' 2018 In Review

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance 2018 In Review

Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits 2018 In Review

Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Elder Care Abuse

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans

Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

More Journey News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts 2018 In Review

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin' 2018 In Review

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost 2018 In Review

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks 2018 In Review

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron 2018 In Review

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band 2018 In Review

Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.