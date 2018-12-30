News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move 2018 In Review

12-30-2018
Metallica

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move was a top 18 story of June 2018: Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett recently looked back at the band's controversial move to not include guitar solos on their 2003 studio album "St. Anger".

He told Metal Hammer, "I guess it was appropriate for the time, but looking back, it doesn't seem so appropriate to me now!

"I will always object to that, but I think the message was driven home after that album, that solos are needed in Metallica! People look forward to hearing them. So for me there was a weird vindication."

Hammett also commented on the current state of the instrument following the bankruptcy of iconic guitar makers Gibson. "I don't know what the f*** it is, but people seem to be seeing the guitar in a different light and passing them up for f***ing samplers and whatnot. Maybe it's a sign of the times.

"Like all instruments, there's a time when it goes out of fashion. "In the early 80s, the guitar wasn't as popular as it became again in the mid-80s, so we'll see what happens as far as enthusiasm is concerned with the actual act of making music with a guitar.

"It's sad news to me, but I hope Gibson prevail. They have in the past."


