NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks 2018 In Review

12-30-2018
NOFX

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks was a top 18 story of June 2018: NOFX star Fat Mike claims that the band "has effectively been banned in" the U.S. following the outrage over remarks that he and Eric Melvin made about the victims of the 2017 country music festival shooting in 2017.

They quickly apologized after they faced backlash when the comments made headlines. Now Fat Mike says that the backlash has extended to their concert bookings, with all of their U.S. shows being canceled.

He shared the following comments, "F*** it! I'm not supposed to talk about it, but because of the comments we made in Las Vegas, every NOFX show has been cancelled in the US.

"We did not drop off the shows, we were told that NOFX is not welcome to play any big venue in the United States. No joke! NOFX has effectively been banned in our own country. This is not our choice, but it is our reality.

"We are very sorry to our fans, especially the ones in Austin. For now, we are playing in Europe, Mexico and Canada. The Punk In Drublic festival is still happening in Europe and other continents. I'm trying my best to bring it back to the US but a lot of people don't want it to happen.

"It f***in' sucks! We made a mistake, we apologised, and we gotta suffer the consequences. Maybe it ain't fair, but whoever said life was? We are just very thankful that our fans are being so supportive. Thanks to all of you."


