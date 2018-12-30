News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti 2018 In Review

12-30-2018
Tremonti

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti was a top 18 story of June 2018: Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Creed) has mixed feelings about the future of rock when asked if he is confident or concerned for the future of rock and metal, and believes the scene needs a new group the likes of Guns N' Roses or Nirvana to shake things up.

Tremonti is no stranger to multi-platinum success and he was asked the question about rock's future during an interview promoting the new Tremonti album and tour by Metal Wani.

He said he was both "confident or concerned" about the future of rock and metal and explained, ". I think that digital age has really created an over-saturation of information. It's hard to make a splash out there, it's hard to get noticed at all. Back in the day, if you got the record deal and you hit the radio, everybody knew about you. Nowadays you have a million and two bands putting clips on YouTube.

"Nowadays, I go to YouTube to see new bands and whatnot, and I don't know who has a record deal, I don't know who doesn't have a record deal, I don't know who deserves it. By the time you've listened to a three-minute song, it's too late to figure that out. Good side of things is that people are getting better and better at their instruments, and more creative. I think it's just harder to find them these days.

"I think the world needs a new band, a new rock band that comes out and shakes things up. They need a new Guns N' Roses or a new Nirvana - something that comes and shakes things up."

In the follow-up he was asked if he feels responsibility to carry on the torch? and he responded, "I think we're doing our best to create music that we're passionate about, but I think we're a long way off of being that big figure that pushes rock and metal to the next generations. I think that one thing we're missing with both my bands [Alter Bridge and solo band Tremonti where he's the frontman] is that larger-than-life personality kind of thing that comes along with some of these huge bands.

"There's no Mick Jagger... Myles [Kennedy] is an excellent frontman, but we don't get the media push like a lot of these massive bands that really become those Guns N' Roses and Nirvana of the world that really changed the scene and created new excitement for genres.

"I think we kind of stayed under the radar when it comes to the public eye. You don't go to the haircut to the local buzzclips and tell them what band you're in. Like, 'My kids love your band! I love your band!' If you said you were Metallica, people would faint. We're still kind of under the radar to outside of the rock world."


Related Stories


New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti 2018 In Review

Sevendust, Tremonti, Cane Hill Lead Winter Tour

Tremonti Release Video For 'Trust'

Tremonti Add New Leg To A Dying Machine Tour

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti

Tremonti Streaming New Song 'As Silence Becomes Me'

Tremonti Unplug For Cover Of Classic Song From The Cars

Tremonti Streaming New Song From A Dying Machine Album

Tremonti Release 'Take You With Me' Video

Tremonti Streaming 'A Dying Machine' Title Song

More Tremonti News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts 2018 In Review

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin' 2018 In Review

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost 2018 In Review

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks 2018 In Review

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron 2018 In Review

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band 2018 In Review

Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.