AC/DC And Pink Floyd Top 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards

12-31-2018
AC/DC

(hennemusic) AC/DC and Pink Floyd were named winners of the 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily music news site announced last Thursday.

The 9th annual event saw AC/DC take home Rock News Artist Of The Year honors, while Pink Floyd delivered the Rock News Story Of The Year as part of a Top 10 countdown over the past two weeks.

"AC/DC fans followed hennemusic for updates throughout the year as they anxiously await news of the band's future, especially following reports of recording sessions in Vancouver this summer," says Publisher Bruce Henne, "while vintage Pink Floyd enjoyed a resurgence thanks to a number of reissues, an online video series and a return to live performances by drummer Nick Mason."

It's the third hennemusic Rock News Award for AC/DC following a sweep in 2016, while Pink Floyd takes home their first honors as part of the 9th annual event.

In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the hennemusic Rock News Awards are determined by music fans: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

The Eagles topped both categories last year, while previous hennemusic Rock News Awards winners include KISS, Van Halen, and Pearl Jam, among others. See the top 10 lists here!

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


