Pearl Jam End Special Series After Quarter Century

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have announced the end of their annual fan club holiday singles series after more than a quarter century. Pearl Jam launched the holiday singles series in 1991, releasing limited-edition 7" vinyl editions of rare and often live tracks to their fan club members.

"Beginning January 1, 2019 the Ten Club Single will be discontinued," posted the band on their website. "We hope that you have enjoyed these special collectibles over the past 25+ years. All members who purchased or renewed their membership in 2017 and/or 2018 will still receive the MP3 downloads of the Ten Club Single for those years. Members who purchased or renewed their membership at the Analog level in 2017 and/or 2018 will also receive the limited edition vinyl for those years once physical production is complete.

"Pearl Jam and all of us at Ten Club appreciate the loyalty and dedication from our members. It has been amazing to watch the fan club evolve over the years into the tight-knit community it is today, and we're excited to see what the future holds." Read more here.

