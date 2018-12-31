News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor

12-31-2018
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd founding member and drummer Nick Mason has been honored in his native UK for services to music. "Many congratulations to Nick Mason for being awarded Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the British New Year's Honors list, which has just been announced," says Pink Floyd. "Nick will receive the award for services to music."

As the lone Pink Floyd member to appear on all of the legendary band's albums, the rocker returned to live performances in 2018 with Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, featuring a lineup that strictly performs material from the group's pre-"The Dark Side Of The Moon" era.

"With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launchpad of Pink Floyd and my working life," explains Mason. "It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor

AC/DC And Pink Floyd Top 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary 2018 In Review

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 'Corporal Clegg' Performance Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Pink Floyd Release 1967 Live Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 Video Featuring Syd Barrett

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors

Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor

Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Nominated For Two Awards

Pearl Jam End Special Series After Quarter Century

U2 Stars Busk For Homeless On Christmas Eve In Dublin

Whitesnake Stream Video For Cover Of Deep Purple Rarity

AC/DC And Pink Floyd Top 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.