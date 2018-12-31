Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd founding member and drummer Nick Mason has been honored in his native UK for services to music. "Many congratulations to Nick Mason for being awarded Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the British New Year's Honors list, which has just been announced," says Pink Floyd. "Nick will receive the award for services to music."

As the lone Pink Floyd member to appear on all of the legendary band's albums, the rocker returned to live performances in 2018 with Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, featuring a lineup that strictly performs material from the group's pre-"The Dark Side Of The Moon" era.

"With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launchpad of Pink Floyd and my working life," explains Mason. "It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





