Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song

Slipknot have revealed a new online behind-the-scenes video featuring footage from the recording sessions for their latest song, "All Out Life".

The band released the track back in October and it is expected to be included on their new studio album. Frontman Corey Taylor shared some details about the song to "Zane Lowe's World Record".

He said, "Everybody talks about toxic masculinity and toxic fandom these days. For me, it's more about this toxic idea that unless something came out 10 minutes ago, it's not any good, and that bothers me. It's, like, I love new music, but at the same time, don't turn your back on the music that's been. Don't turn your back on the people that worked to make a platform for you to have a platform in the first place, so for me, it's really about ... It's a rallying cry for everyone. It's about all of us getting together and saying, 'You know what? Let's not talk about old. Let's not talk about new. Let's talk about what is. Let's talk about what's good, what's real, and get behind that and start embracing things that matter because there's history there and not just because it's the next best thing.'"

Corey also said of the album, "one of the darkest chapters in SLIPKNOT's history - it's that good. It's complicated, it's dark, it's heavy, it's melodic, it's fierce, it's angry and it's real, it's raw as hell and it's gonna be talking about a lot of things that people are going to need in their life right now." Watch the video





