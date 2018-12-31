Whitesnake Stream Video For Cover Of Deep Purple Rarity

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video slideshow for "Comin' Home", a bonus track from their 2015 release, "The Purple Album." The project saw singer David Coverdale re-record classic songs from the Deep Purple Mark 3 and Mark 4 records he appeared on - including 1974's "Burn" and "Stormbringer" and 1975's "Come Taste The Band."

"Comin' Home" originally appeared as the opening track on "Come Taste The Band", the UK band's tenth record and Coverdale's third and final one before Deep Purple shut down in 1976 and the rocker went on to form Whitesnake in 1978.

Coverdale is regrouping with Whitesnake for a new album and tour in support of "Flesh & Blood" in 2019. The band's 13th studio set is expected to be released in May, with the lead single, "Shut Up & Kiss Me", issued in advance; further details are expected in the coming months.

The group will launch a 7-week US tour in Newkirk, OK on April 12.

"We are truly excited and looking forward to playing across the globe in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Whitesnake," says Coverdale. "I am so honored and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share, for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people... All of whom have joined me on this amazing journey... I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will... Over four decades of reptilian fun! Thank you!" Watch the video here.

