News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Whitesnake Stream Video For Cover Of Deep Purple Rarity

12-31-2018
Whitesnake

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video slideshow for "Comin' Home", a bonus track from their 2015 release, "The Purple Album." The project saw singer David Coverdale re-record classic songs from the Deep Purple Mark 3 and Mark 4 records he appeared on - including 1974's "Burn" and "Stormbringer" and 1975's "Come Taste The Band."

"Comin' Home" originally appeared as the opening track on "Come Taste The Band", the UK band's tenth record and Coverdale's third and final one before Deep Purple shut down in 1976 and the rocker went on to form Whitesnake in 1978.

Coverdale is regrouping with Whitesnake for a new album and tour in support of "Flesh & Blood" in 2019. The band's 13th studio set is expected to be released in May, with the lead single, "Shut Up & Kiss Me", issued in advance; further details are expected in the coming months.

The group will launch a 7-week US tour in Newkirk, OK on April 12.

"We are truly excited and looking forward to playing across the globe in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Whitesnake," says Coverdale. "I am so honored and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share, for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people... All of whom have joined me on this amazing journey... I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will... Over four decades of reptilian fun! Thank you!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Whitesnake Stream Video For Cover Of Deep Purple Rarity

Whitesnake's Announce New Album and Tour Plans

Whitesnake Release Promo Video For 'Unzipped'

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery

Whitesnake Rare And Unreleased Acoustic Performances Coming

Whitesnake Star Reveals Details For New Album 'Flesh & Blood'

Foreigner And Whitesnake Kick Off North American Summer Tour

Whitesnake Push Back New Album Over 'Technical Issues'

Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video

Whitesnake Stream Love Ain't No Stranger From Live Purple Release

More Whitesnake News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors

Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor

Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Nominated For Two Awards

Pearl Jam End Special Series After Quarter Century

U2 Stars Busk For Homeless On Christmas Eve In Dublin

Whitesnake Stream Video For Cover Of Deep Purple Rarity

AC/DC And Pink Floyd Top 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep 2018 In Review

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move 2018 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.