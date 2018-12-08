News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

At The Gates Recruit Special Guests For New EP (Week in Review)

.
At The Gates

At The Gates Recruit Special Guests For New EP was a top story on Sunday: At The Gates have announced that they will be releasing a limited edition 7" EP entitled "The Mirror Black" and a special Digital EP entitled "With The Pantheons Blind" on January 11th.

The Digital EP "With The Pantheons Blind "contains all six bonus tracks from To Drink From The Night Itself recording sessions, which are available digitally for the first time now. The six bonus tracks include "Daggers Of Black Haze" and "The Mirrow Black" featuring guest vocals by Rob Miller (Amebix, Tau Cross), "The Chasm" featuring guest vocals by Per Boder (God Macabre), "A Labyrinth Of Tombs" featuring guest vocals by Mikael Nox Pettersson (Craft), a demo version of "The Chasm" and a merciless re-recorded version of the early At The Gates classic "Raped By The Light Of Christ", originally featured on the band's sophomore album With Fear I Kiss The Burning Darkness from 1993.

Frontman Tomas Lindberg had this to say, "The idea of getting guest vocalists on board for the bonus tracks for the album was us trying something new again...This time we wanted to get other artists involved in our music, getting their takes on our new songs. It was a pleasure working with everybody and all songs grew immensely in the process. The songs we did with Rob Miller was for me personally something extra. Of course, people who know me, know that I am a massive Amebix fan. And I love the more recent stuff with Tau Cross too. I had no idea what to expect. But the songs grew so goddamn much together with Rob's powerful voice. We decided early on that these versions were worthy of their own release. This is for me personally one of the greatest achievements of my career, to share the vocal space with one of my favourite vocalists of all time. I am so proud of this release. Hope everyone else gets as much joy out of it as I do." Read more - here.

More At The Gates News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


At The Gates Recruit Special Guests For New EP

At The Gates Say North American Behemoth Tour Is Not One To Miss

At The Gates Release 'Daggers Of Black Haze' Video

At The Gates Release 'A Stare Bound In Stone' Video

At The Gates Announce New Album 'To Drink From The Night Itself'

At The Gates Lose Founding Member and Begin New Album

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations- KISS frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'- Metallica Release Unplugged Video- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss

Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63

Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance

Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Final Tour

Dream Theater Unleash 'Untethered Angel'

Greta Van Fleet React To Grammy Nominations

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Camu Continues Video Trilogy With 'The One You Leave Behind'

The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour

Empty Trail Streaming New Song 'My World'

Singled Out: Magic Dance's Never Go Back

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.