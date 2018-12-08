Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

In Part 1, Paul McCartney admits that the band members' individual recording sessions for the ("White Album") signaled the eventual break-up of the band, but yet was responsible for the most diverse Beatles album ever. From the album opener "Back In The USSR", to "Dear Prudence", "Happiness is a Warm Gun", "Rocky Raccoon" and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" the ("White Album") reordered everything creatively that we thought collectively about the Beatles. Paul McCartney reveals to In The Studio host Redbeard about how the environment in the studio for those sessions impacted the output.

"If you had an idea you could just go into a studio (at Abbey Road) and just grab an engineer for a couple of minutes and say, 'Let's just stick this one down'. Which meant you could be very spontaneous." - Paul McCartney.



In Part 2, Paul McCartney shares the story behind the song "Helter Skelter", pre-Manson family murders, and describes how a party in the studio, became a "Birthday" party of a song.

The recording process for the ("White Album") was a departure from the dense production of the previous two Beatle albums Sgt. Pepper's... and Magical Mystery Tour. Not only did members work separately in some cases, the band collectively decided to make each recording sound uniquely different. Paul McCartney remarks to In The Studio host Redbeard on the band's approach.

"We wanted every single track we did, because of this mono singles focusing that we come out of, to be a completely new departure. It didn't seem to be any since to us if you just put an album on and the drums sounded the same all the way through... Every single track should be different." - Paul McCartney

Listen to part 2 here.