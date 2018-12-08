News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




George Strait Leads Buckeye Country Superfest Lineup (Week in Review)

George Strait

George Strait Leads Buckeye Country Superfest Lineup was a top story on Sunday: George Strait has been announced as a headline act for the Buckeye Country Superfest 2019 which will be taking place at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on June 8th of next year.

The event will also feature performances from Blake Shelton, 2018 CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Chris Janson, Midland and singer/songwriter RaeLynn.

The appearance will mark Strait's only show in the state of Ohio since his Cowboy Rides Away Tour stop at Nationwide Arena in 2014 when he announced he would no longer tour and only perform select engagements in the future. - here.

