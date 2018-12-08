News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Innyrds Released On Limited Edition Vinyl (Week in Review)

.
Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd Innyrds Released On Limited Edition Vinyl was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have reissued their 1989 collection, "Skynyrd's Innyrds: Their Greatest Hits", on vinyl. Now available in standard black and a limited-edition brown vinyl, the project's original 10-song track list presents classics from the first five albums of the original era of the southern rock icons career - from 1973's "(Pronounced Leh-nerd Skin-nerd)" debut to 1977's "Street Survivors."

Among the set's classics are "Sweet Home Alabama", "Gimme Three Steps", "What's Your Name", "Saturday Night Special", "Don't Ask Me No Questions", a cover of J.J. Cale's "Call Me The Breeze", and an outtake version of the group's signature song, "Free Bird" - which was previously unavailable at the time of the project's original release.

"Skynyrd's Innyrds" has the distinction of being the biggest-selling record in the band's catalog. Having earned 5x platinum status in the US for sales of more than 5 million copies. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd Innyrds Released On Limited Edition Vinyl

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce UK And European Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live In Atlantic City Preview Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Their Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Free Bird' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations- KISS frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'- Metallica Release Unplugged Video- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss

Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63

Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance

Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Final Tour

Dream Theater Unleash 'Untethered Angel'

Greta Van Fleet React To Grammy Nominations

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Camu Continues Video Trilogy With 'The One You Leave Behind'

The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour

Empty Trail Streaming New Song 'My World'

Singled Out: Magic Dance's Never Go Back

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.