Lynyrd Skynyrd Innyrds Released On Limited Edition Vinyl

Among the set's classics are "Sweet Home Alabama", "Gimme Three Steps", "What's Your Name", "Saturday Night Special", "Don't Ask Me No Questions", a cover of J.J. Cale's "Call Me The Breeze", and an outtake version of the group's signature song, "Free Bird" - which was previously unavailable at the time of the project's original release.

"Skynyrd's Innyrds" has the distinction of being the biggest-selling record in the band's catalog. Having earned 5x platinum status in the US for sales of more than 5 million copies. Read more - here.