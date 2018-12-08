Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool Documentary To Premiere At Sundance

With full access to the Miles Davis Estate, the film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, new interviews and rare photos. Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana, Clive Davis, Wayne Shorter and Ron Carter are just a few of the luminaries weighing in on the life and career of a true visionary, innovator and originator. Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool is the definitive account of the man behind the legend.

Director Stanley Nelson said, "Miles Davis is an undisputed musical legend - but what I hoped to discover was the man behind the myth. By unpacking his upbringing, his methodology, his relationships, and his demons, we begin to understand the man who would redefine the original American musical genre, jazz and has influenced generations of musicians in rock, funk and hip-hop." - here.

