Pink Floyd Release 1967 Live Video

Written as an improvised track by all four members of the group, the song appeared on their 1967 debut album, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn."

The Roundhouse was one of a number of venues on a London underground music scene that embraced Pink Floyd in their formative years, as the band enhanced their live appearances with slide shows, visual and sound effects, and audio presentation via quadraphonic speaker systems.

While "Interstellar Overdrive" often opened the group's shows in the mid-to-late 1960s, it disappeared from the lineup for concerts after 1971. Watch the video - here.