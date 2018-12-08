Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour

A June 17 date at New Jersey's Met Life Stadium will follow a previously-announced June 13 appearance at the venue, with a June 25 stop at Soldier Field in Chicago now confirmed beyond the original June 21 concert in the city.

The Stones will open the 15-date series at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on April 20. Tickets for all shows on the US tour are now on sale via the usual outlets.

"It's a thrill when we play stadiums in the States," says Mick Jagger, "the energy is always amazing!"

"I've always loved playing the States," adds Keith Richards. "It's a great crowd." See the dates - here.