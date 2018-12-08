News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have expanded their 2019 No Filter tour of the US with the addition of second shows in East Rutherford, NJ and Chicago, IL.

A June 17 date at New Jersey's Met Life Stadium will follow a previously-announced June 13 appearance at the venue, with a June 25 stop at Soldier Field in Chicago now confirmed beyond the original June 21 concert in the city.

The Stones will open the 15-date series at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on April 20. Tickets for all shows on the US tour are now on sale via the usual outlets.

"It's a thrill when we play stadiums in the States," says Mick Jagger, "the energy is always amazing!"

"I've always loved playing the States," adds Keith Richards. "It's a great crowd." See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour

Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour

The Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour

The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement

Rolling Stones Release Live It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It) Video

The Rolling Stones Stream Live 'Street Fighting Man' Performance

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Missing You' Video

Rolling Stones Stream 1994 Rarity From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations- KISS frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'- Metallica Release Unplugged Video- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss

Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63

Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance

Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Final Tour

Dream Theater Unleash 'Untethered Angel'

Greta Van Fleet React To Grammy Nominations

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Camu Continues Video Trilogy With 'The One You Leave Behind'

The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour

Empty Trail Streaming New Song 'My World'

Singled Out: Magic Dance's Never Go Back

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.