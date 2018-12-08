Frontman Corey Taylor, who spent this year working with his other band Stone Sour, confirmed Slipknot's new album plans during an exchange with a fan online.

A fan under the name of MrMetalhead tweeted "I mean, @CoreyTaylorRock said January 2020....." and Taylor responded, " No no- 2019. That's what I said. Recording in Jan. Album out middle of 2019." - here.