Steve Hackett Releases 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' (Week in Review)

Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett Releases 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' was a top story on Sunday: Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has released a music video for his new song "Under The Eye of the Sun". The track comes from his forthcoming studio album "At The Edge Of Light", which will be released on the January 25th.

Steve had this to say about the song: "Under the Eye of the Sun celebrates the wonder and spirit of the amazing rock-scapes I've experienced: Monument Valley, Sedona, Grand Canyon, Uluru and Arabian desert.

"This picture video by Leigh Harris and Franck Avril along with the song captures the sharp contrasts of bright light and mysterious darkness through the Shamanic heartbeat of these awe-inspiring places... Enjoy!" Watch the video - here.

