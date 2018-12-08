Steve Hackett Releases 'Under The Eye Of The Sun'

Steve had this to say about the song: "Under the Eye of the Sun celebrates the wonder and spirit of the amazing rock-scapes I've experienced: Monument Valley, Sedona, Grand Canyon, Uluru and Arabian desert.

"This picture video by Leigh Harris and Franck Avril along with the song captures the sharp contrasts of bright light and mysterious darkness through the Shamanic heartbeat of these awe-inspiring places... Enjoy!" Watch the video - here.