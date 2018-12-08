Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Add Leg To Revolucion Tour

Tickets for shows in Lima, Peru and Guadalajara, Mexico are already on-sale, while seats for Santiago, Chile will go on sale Friday, November 30 at 12 PM local time, and all other dates will be available starting Wednesday, December 5 at 12 PM local times.

Stone Temple Pilots - who recently completed a Canadian tour - are on the road in support of their 2018 self-titled album with new singer Jeff Gutt, while Bush continue to perform behind 2017's "Black And White Rainbows."

Introduced with the lead single, "Meadow", "Stone Temple Pilots" peaked at No. 24 on the US Billboard 200 following its release this past spring. See the dates - here.