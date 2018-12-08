The Eagles Add Final Dates To Australian Tour

A Frontier members presale runs from Monday, December 3 at noon to Tuesday, December 4 at noon, with general public tickets going on sale Thursday, December 6 at 10am local time.

Following last month's announcement of the trek, The Eagles previously added second nights in Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland, NZ after the original dates sold out, expanding the original 5-show series to 9 dates in total.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will be accompanied by a full horn section and a full string section for the two-week run, which will begin in Auckland, NZ on February 26. See the dates - here.