News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Eagles Add Final Dates To Australian Tour (Week in Review)

.
Eagles

The Eagles Add Final Dates To Australian Tour was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) The Eagles have added a second and final show in Sydney due to overwhelming demand as part of an early 2019 tour of Australia. Following a sell-out of the group's March 13 date at the city's Qudos Bank Arena, the band will perform at the same venue again on March 14.

A Frontier members presale runs from Monday, December 3 at noon to Tuesday, December 4 at noon, with general public tickets going on sale Thursday, December 6 at 10am local time.

Following last month's announcement of the trek, The Eagles previously added second nights in Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland, NZ after the original dates sold out, expanding the original 5-show series to 9 dates in total.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will be accompanied by a full horn section and a full string section for the two-week run, which will begin in Auckland, NZ on February 26. See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Eagles News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Eagles Add Final Dates To Australian Tour

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car

The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

The Eagles Announce Spring Tour

The Eagles Announce Expansive Career-Spanning Box Set

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

Jesse Hughes Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations- KISS frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'- Metallica Release Unplugged Video- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss

Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63

Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance

Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Final Tour

Dream Theater Unleash 'Untethered Angel'

Greta Van Fleet React To Grammy Nominations

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

Camu Continues Video Trilogy With 'The One You Leave Behind'

The Marshall Tucker Band Announce U.S. Tour

Empty Trail Streaming New Song 'My World'

Singled Out: Magic Dance's Never Go Back

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.