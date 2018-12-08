|
Thunder Release 'Miracle Man' Video From 30th Anniversary Album (Week in Review)
Thunder Release 'Miracle Man' Video From 30th Anniversary Album was a top story on Sunday: Thunder have released a new video for their track 'Miracle Man.' The song is the second single from their forthcoming 30th anniversary release "Please Remain Seated". The video is streaming here. 'Please Remain Seated' will be released on January 18th in various formats: Standard 1CD, Deluxe 2CD (bonus tracks), 180g standard black, gatefold double vinyl, Limited edition transparent orange double vinyl (Indie store exclusive, limited to 500), Digital - HD, MFiT and standard. The album has been mastered at half speed on vinyl for dynamic range.
